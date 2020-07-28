Carlo Acutis ‘a young man for our time’: Fr Brendan

Fifteen-year-old Carlo Acutis tragically died of leukemia in 2006. His short life revolved around his online talents and his faith. He combined the two with his incredible online exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles of the World. Carlo is now in the first stages of sainthood, and has been described as a very a “very special gift from God to us, and especially to our young people.”

Fr Brendan Murphy SDB, parish priest at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Marys, has recorded a reflection on the Italian teenager and Servant of God.

In his reflection, recorded on the parish’s Facebook page, Fr Brendan details the life of Carlo and how we can learn from his life.

“What does Carlo have to say to us?” Fr Brendan asks, “We are all originals and are to become holy in our own unique way.

“We become holy, mainly, through the Eucharist. Scripture, the rosary, devotion to Mary, practical concern for the poor and needy, are all elements of our path to holiness, also when we are young.

“The internet can be a powerful tool to spread the Word of God. It is possible to use the internet and to preserve one’s purity, by the grace of God, especially through holy communion, and by the help of the Blessed Mother.

“Let us thank God for this great gift to our young people at this time, and let us spread the knowledge of him and his messages.

“He is a young man for our time.”

Carlo will be beatified in October 2020 after a Brazilian boy was cured from a rare disease due to his intercession. His age and his passion for computers have led many to comment that he will be a particular inspiration to the young people of the church.

To watch Fr Brendan’s reflection, visit the Our Lady of the Rosary parish Facebook page.