Diocese of Wollongong’s podcast reflects on Holy Week

As individuals, parishes and dioceses prepare for one of the busiest and most reverent weeks of the year, the Diocese of Wollongong have produced a podcast reflecting on Holy Week.

Episode 348 of The Journey, a Catholic radio program and podcast produced by the Diocese of Wollongong, features reflections from Mother Hilda Scott OSB from Jamberoo Abbey, Fr Chris Sarkis, parish priest at Our Lady Help of Christians Parish in Rosemeadow, NSW, and Sr Anastasia Reeves, a St Cecilia Dominican Sister born and raised on the South Coast of NSW and now living in Nashville, USA.

“Holy Week invites us to prayerfully contemplate the last walk of Jesus to Calvary, to remember with deep and sincere devotion that our Saviour carried this cross for me, and if I want to be united with Him, than I too must take up my cross and follow Him if I want to also share in His Resurrection,” Fr Chris Sarkis told listeners.

“We are invited by the Church in this most sacred week, to enter more deeply into the life of Christ, by our sincere and heartfelt participation in the sacred liturgies of this Holy Week.

“Holy Week is a precious time that we should not waste or allow to be overshadowed by other things – as important as they may be. Neither should these days be characterised by too much noise, rather they should be imbued with a prayerful spirit, a thoughtful quietness, even as we go about our daily and necessary affairs of life.”

Journey Catholic Radio is a weekly radio program and podcast developed by the Catholic Diocese of Wollongong all about faith, hope, love and life. It includes awesome music, a weekly Gospel reflection, interviews and a variety of weekly inputs from some of the best Catholic presenters in Australia.

Journey Catholic Radio is hosted by the director of the Office of Renewal and Evangelisation, Jude Hennessy and produced by Julia Goonan. It is a work of the Diocese undertaken in partnership with Pulse 94.1FM Wollongong, and aired on a growing number of Christian radio stations around Australia.

