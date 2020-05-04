Fr John Paul Escarlan’s Message for Good Shepherd Sunday 2020

Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, Diocese of Parramatta, has recorded a video message to mark Good Shepherd Sunday, which is also World Day of Prayer for Vocations.

Good Shepherd Sunday 2020 was celebrated in Catholic parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains on Sunday 3 May. The Catholic Church invites you to pray for those you might know whom God may be calling to a priestly vocation and would benefit from your prayers.

To read Fr John Paul’s letter, click here.

To read Pope Francis’s message, click here.