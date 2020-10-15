Nada Te Turbe: the feast of St Teresa of Avila

On this feast of St Teresa of Avila, we share this video of the virtual choir formed in honour of her 500th birthday in 2014.

Ninety-three discalced Carmelites in 24 countries emerged from their cloister to sing together in a virtual choir in honour of St. Teresa of Avila’s 500th birthday (2014). This union of voices is the fruit of the musical vision of one Carmelite sister, and the creativity of a digital wiz in the Midwest. The choir is made up of Carmelite Nuns and Seculars from around the world and is accompanied by the Teresian Orchestra of St. James Cathedral in Seattle, Washington, USA, with music composed by Claire Sokol, OCD.

The result is a six-minute video of the sisters singing on a virtual stage created by executive producer, Scott Haines. In this video, St. Teresa of Avila’s famous words, “Let nothing disturb you,” are sung, forming a unique collage. (Costanza d’Ardia)