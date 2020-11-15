Patties footy triumph in Schoolboys Cup

Patrician Brothers’ College Blacktown triumph in NSW Rugby League Schoolboys Cup

Patrician Brothers College Blacktown are the NSW Rugby League Schoolboys Champions of 2020 after a hard-fought 22-16 win over a determined Westfield Sports High at Leichhardt Oval on Wednesday 11 November.

The lack of a crowd of supporters, necessary because of ongoing to COVD-19 restrictions, did not diminish the quality of what was a high-quality game between two very talented and evenly matched teams.

Speaking after the game, Patrician Brothers’ star centre three-quarter and the man-of-the-match Sunia Turuva said that the win was particularly special, given the hardships that he and some of his teammates had experienced during the year. Tunia’s family home had burnt down earlier in the year with the loss of all of his family’s possessions. Other team members had lost close family members recently.

Tunia said that they really wanted to do well for each other. “This win really meant a lot to us,” Sunia said. “A few of us have had some really big things to manage this year. We wanted to do this for each other and for our school. We come from different backgrounds and clubs, and we have had a lot of support from our families and our school. We came really close last year so this is a special day.”

Sunia is contracted to the Penrith Panthers for 2021 season. The majority of his teammates also have contracts with NRL clubs.

Despite never being behind during the match, there was little between the two sides at fulltime with the winning try coming in the final minute of play.

Speaking to the students at the end of the game, Patrician Brothers’ College Principal Frank Chiment said that while he was delighted for them that they had won, he was most proud of the way that they played the match and with the respect they showed to their opposition at the end of the game.

“There were times this year when you thought that you might not get to play at all. You have so much character and spirit. It was clear to me that you were playing for each other out there today. I know that the whole school community has been behind you and are very proud of you.

“The spirit that’s defines our great school was on show for all to see today,” Mr Chiment said.

With thanks to Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.