The ABC looks at Why Catholics can't sing
Bernard Kirkpatrick and the St Patrick's Cathedral choir Source: Diocese of Parramatta

By Noel Debien, ABC

Read the story here: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/earshot/why-catholics-can’t-sing/6978078

Since Vatican 2, 50 years ago, Catholics have been arguing over “throwing the baby out with the bath-water”. Is the Latin mass a baby, or is it “bath-water”? Is a ‘church choir’ the baby; or is it bath-water?  The so-called “Liturgy Wars” are still far from over.

The Vatican Council  argued for a more inclusive church. Including  singing together.  In Irish settled nations like America and Australia, the history of Catholic persecution meant the people sat mutely in mass, for centuries they sat proudly and defiantly.  In the Brave New World of Vatican 2 reform, can those same Catholics ever enjoy the new ideal of ‘communal singing’ at mass?

Special thanks to Captivate Voices (primary and  junior secondary school singers from the “Captivate” programme in Parramatta Diocese), Captivate  Schola (secondary school singers from the “Captivate” programme in Parramatta Dioces), Massed Choir and Congregations from the Diocese of Parramatta and The Choir and Congregation of St Francis Church, Paddington.

Noel Debien leading The Choir of St Francis Catholic Parish, Paddington - Image courtesy of the ABC

