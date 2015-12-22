Why Catholics can’t sing

By Noel Debien, ABC

Since Vatican 2, 50 years ago, Catholics have been arguing over “throwing the baby out with the bath-water”. Is the Latin mass a baby, or is it “bath-water”? Is a ‘church choir’ the baby; or is it bath-water? The so-called “Liturgy Wars” are still far from over.

The Vatican Council argued for a more inclusive church. Including singing together. In Irish settled nations like America and Australia, the history of Catholic persecution meant the people sat mutely in mass, for centuries they sat proudly and defiantly. In the Brave New World of Vatican 2 reform, can those same Catholics ever enjoy the new ideal of ‘communal singing’ at mass?

Special thanks to Captivate Voices (primary and junior secondary school singers from the “Captivate” programme in Parramatta Diocese), Captivate Schola (secondary school singers from the “Captivate” programme in Parramatta Dioces), Massed Choir and Congregations from the Diocese of Parramatta and The Choir and Congregation of St Francis Church, Paddington.

